Cardi B Claps Back At People Mocking Her For Leaving Cheating Offset for Diggs with Multiple Baby Mamas

Cardi B has directly addressed relationship experts’ concerns over her recent choices following her split from Offset.

Their relationship ended after Cardi B revealed Offset’s ongoing infidelity, including during her pregnancy.

She thought her husband would change, but after some time, Offset was doing it over and over, so she filed for a divorce.

They had 3 kids together, and their names are

Kulture Kiari Cephus, born in 2018 (age 7 as of late 2025).

Wave Set Cephus, born in 2021 (age 4 as of late 2025)

Blossom, a daughter, was born in September 2024 (around 15 months old as of late 2025)

Their divorce is yet to be finalised completely, but they are no longer together.

The female rapper left her cheating husband for another man, and surprisingly, their divorce is not finalised; she was already carrying the baby of another man.

Stefon Diggs came into the picture after the chaos between Offset and Cardi B heated up.

He is a popular NFL player with two different Baby Mamas aside from Cardi B ( each has one child of his). His first Baby mama, whose identity is kept private, had a kid (Nova) with Diggs in 2016.

Cardi B responds to backlash over Stefon Diggs spending Christmas with his other two newborns instead of hers:



"Y’all want me to leave my man… I can’t change shit, can’t go back in time, I already have a baby."



pic.twitter.com/s6tF3w0YqW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 29, 2025

Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera was welcomed in April 2025 by Steffon and Instagram Model Aileen Lopera.

In November 2025, the professional American footballer and Cardi B had their first child together, and that makes Cardi B his third baby Mama.

There are two other baby mamas whose identities are yet to be revealed by reliable sources.

With how Steffon Diggs is having babies with different women, people started criticizing Cardi for leaving Offset because he cheats, for a man who is not loyal to one woman.

Cardi B responded to all her critics, stating that whatever happened in the past should be in the past because she just had a baby with Diggs, and she is not leaving him for anyone, regardless of what the public says.

The rapper cautioned everyone to mind their business as it is her life, and she will do whatever she wishes without public validation.