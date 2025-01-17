Cardi B goes off on Offset again, claims he didn’t get their children anything for Christmas

Cardi B and Offset are still on the rocks. Recently, the 32-year-old claimed that her soon-to-be ex-husband, out of spite, failed to give their three children anything for Christmas.

The couple has a daughter, Kulture, who is six years old, a son, Wave, who is three years old, and a daughter, who was born in September and is four months old.

The Bodak Yellow rapper went off on the former Migos rapper in an X post, saying, “You wanna talk about you haven’t accepted the divorce because you’re not gonna be on my terms because you just wanna see the kids. You wanna see the kids? You just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday. Your newborn.”

“You love your kids so much and you ain’t bought them shit for Christmas, but you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts, but you ain’t bought my kids shit on purpose to spite me,” she said during the live stream post, as per Billboard.

In the meantime, Cardi B has declared that she is done dating, at least for the next month, according to HipHopDX.

The “WAP” rapper went live on social media last weekend to disclose that she wanted to stay away from anything that could distract her from her artistic targets including sex, during the “very crucial” month of January.

She stated, “I don’t even want to take dck right now, because every single time I take dck, I get distracted. I don’t want no distraction. I put a little pause on my dating life because January is very, very, very, very important, and I have a mission to complete. And if I don’t complete this mission, it’s gonna fuck up the schedule for this year.”

According to Cardi, “I already feel like I’ve been getting tested” just a few days into the new year. But, she asserted that she hasn’t given up.

“I’m so proud of myself,” she remarked.

Bardi explained that she needs this separation because she gets very attached to any relationship she’s in, and it impacts every aspect of her life.

“I’m a very emotional person, and when I get emotional, I don’t do things with love,” she said. “And you could hear it in my music: my voice cracks a lot. You could see it in my face when I work. I just don’t got thrive when I get emotional.”

She concluded, “I don’t even want to entertain n*ggas because I’m the type of person that, if I text you and you ain’t text me back in thirty minutes, you pissed me off. So now I’m pissed at you for a whole two hours, so now I’m distracted. So I don’t even want to entertain n-ggas right now until my work is out the way.”

Cardi and Offset, who married in 2017, are currently entangled in a nasty divorce and have had multiple angry internet spats.

TMZ reported earlier this month that Offset had moved on with a new girlfriend after being sighted in Dubai with model Melanie Jayda, who is based in Atlanta.

The rapper was seen having a great time shopping with Jayda in images and videos that the outlet was able to secure. They went to a Chanel store and made a staggering $100,000 worth of purchases.