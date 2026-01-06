Cardi B has reacted angrily to a viral claim alleging that her father is a convicted s3333x offender

American rapper Cardi B has reacted angrily to a viral claim alleging that her father is a convicted sex offender.

The allegation, which spread rapidly online, claimed that her father was arrested, convicted of attempted rape in the early 1990s, and served jail time in the United States.

Cardi B swiftly shut down the claim, describing it as false and malicious. She stated clearly that her father has never been arrested in the U.S. and stressed that he is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who would have been deported immediately if he had committed such a crime.

The rapper expressed frustration over what she described as deliberate misinformation and accused people of spreading lies just to stir outrage online. She warned against dragging her family into false narratives and said she would not hesitate to respond with real evidence and documented cases of actual offenders if the attacks continue.