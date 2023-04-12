Cardi B Speaks Out After Controversial Dalai Lama Video

Cardi B shared a message to parents to “constantly talk with your kids about boundaries,” less than a day after the Dalai Lama apologized for asking a young boy to suck his tongue.

Cardi B is asking parents to be careful when it comes to protecting their kids.

The rapper, 30, took to Twitter to urge people to teach their kids to beware of predators, a message that came less than a day after the Dalai Lama apologized for a controversial video involving a young boy.

“This world is full of predators,” Cardi tweeted April 10 without mentioning the spiritual leader. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

Cardi—who shares Kulture, 4, and Wave, 19 months, with Offset—then shared a glimpse into her house rules, writing in a second tweet, “No sleep overs nothing!!!”

She also explained how she thinks the conversation with kids should go, tweeting, “from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates,enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy.”

Later in the day, she reposted a news article about the Dalai Lama apologizing for his actions, which Cardi captioned, “man I’m telling yall.”

“It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night,” Cardi wrote in another tweet. “then the dalai lama thing happen this morning.”

Cardi’s tweets come a day after a controversial video spread online that showed the Dalai Lama attempting to kiss a child on the lips. In the clip, a young boy can be seen asking the spiritual leader, “Can I hug you?” to which the Dalai Lama then brings the boy on stage and proceeds to give him a hug and kiss.

The Dalai Lama then points to his lips, and says, “I think finally here also,” before pulling the boy’s chin and kissing him on the mouth, adding, “And suck my tongue.”

The 87-year-old has since apologized for his actions.

The Dalai Lama’s team wrote in a Twitter statement April 10, “His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

The statement concluded by suggesting the Nobel Peace Prize winner could have been joking with the boy.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way,” the statement continued, “even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”