“CAREFUL WITH WOMEN YOU MARRY”

Careful with these beautiful women you marry and invest in proper communication in marriages because lack of proper communication is the main cause of gender based violence which leads to death.

Runaway from talkative women, women who don’t know how to talk, women who don’t know that silence is also talking.

By Mark Siajunza aka General Mark (Muntu Mususu)

Thomas Sipalo wrote :

If marital problems surpass marital happiness in a home and continous violence seem to be the order of the day…

1. Don’t own a gun.

2. If you own a fire arm

sell or take it to the police for safe keeping until you wholeheartedly reconcile and resolve your burning problem.

3. Dont teach your wife how to shoot,

It’s better not to teach her how to use a fire arm especially if she flips when pissed off.

4. Always separate the margazine from the gun then keep the two on different secret hiding places,this reduces the chances of acting on impulse by both parties in an event of a heated argument.

If everything don’t seem to work out better you DIVORCE,

I know God hate divorce and mostly we are taught to hang on for the sake of the children and what society will say whilst enduring mental and physical torture, it’s better to divorce alive than to continue fighting each other until one dies and the other one goes to prison,

people will laugh and mock you as a marriage failure but,what’s better to be a divorcee,a dead corpse or a convict.

Too bad that we’ve lost another life making the children left behind vulnerable in an event their mother is found guilty of taking a life…

My condolences to chile 1’s family…

Mhsriep…😭