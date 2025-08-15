CAREFULLY TAKE NOTE OF THE WORDS USED BY THE PRETORIA HIGH COURT JUDGE.





SUBMISSION BY LUNGU FAMILY LAWYER: “I have discussed with my colleagues, we also agree that the matter to stand down…we are still optimistic that the finality that would be in the interest of all the parties will be reached.”





FAMILY LAWYER CONTINUES: “If the discussion succeeds, the court will be informed but we need more time than today and we have agreed with my learned friend to ask the court your indulgence to stand down the leave to appeal till Monday,” he said.





COURT’S RESPONSE: “There is a saying that there is light at the end of the tunnel, we hope this is real light not the oncoming train in the tunnel,” the court said.





WORDS THAT CAUGHT OUR ATTENTION: “…, we hope this is real light not the oncoming train in the tunnel” end of quote.





FOX ANALYSIS: It’s critical to analyze someone’s words especially from a learned judge responding to the newly engaged lawyer who is said to be cunning and misleading if not careful.

The learned judge made emphasis that the court is hoping for the real light at the end of the tunnel and not the oncoming train of renewed court processes.

It appears the learned judge knows very well the kind of the lawyer (cunning as he is said to be) hence making that emphasis. It is also fair to suggest that the judge does not trust the newly engaged Lungu family lawyer.





True to our opinions, just few minutes after the court adjournment, we heard that the Lungu family has filed a petition through the Constitutional Court to stop the earlier High Court judgement for the repatriation of the remains of Lungu’s body.