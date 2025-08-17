CARELESS DRIVER CAUSES DISRUPTION OF PONTOON OPERATIONS ON LUFUBU RIVER CROSSING POINT (HARBOUR)





Pontoon services at the Lufubu River Crossing Point were disrupted on 15th August 2025 after a motorist, acting against the clear instructions of pontoon operators, attempted to drive off the pontoon before it had fully docked. This reckless action caused his light truck to become partially submerged, resulting in an interruption of services.





The Ngabwe Town Council immediately deployed its Tipper Truck and Tractor Loader Backhoe (TLB) to recover the vehicle. In addition, welding works were undertaken to reinforce the pontoon’s mechanical strength through the installation of a base for an auxiliary engine. These emergency interventions occupied the greater part of the day.





Despite this setback, operations were restored before close of business, enabling five vehicles to be ferried. However, as night operations are prohibited for safety reasons, services could not continue beyond daylight hours and subsequently resumed this morning.





The Ngabwe Town Council wishes to issue a firm warning:

🎯1️⃣. Any motorist who disregards the instructions of pontoon operators will be held fully liable for any damage or disruption caused.





🎯2️⃣. Such actions not only endanger lives and property but also result in significant financial and operational losses for the community at large.

🎯3️⃣. The Council will not hesitate to take appropriate action against offenders.





We appeal to all motorists to act responsibly, comply fully with safety protocols, and respect the instructions of pontoon staff. This is especially critical during this period when farmers are transporting their produce to Food Reserve Agency (FRA) depots.



Issued by:

Christopher Habukali

Public Relations Officer