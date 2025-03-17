*_Caritas Zambia Urges Government to Postpone Constitutional Amendments Amid Election Proximity*_
17 March 2025
LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – Caritas Zambia has voiced its concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the Zambian Constitution, advocating for a postponement of the process until after the 2026 general elections. The organization’s stance aligns with the recent pastoral statement released by the Catholic bishops on November 19, 2024, which highlighted the urgency of electoral reforms in the country.
In their statement, the bishops noted the ongoing efforts by the Electoral Reform Technical Committee, appointed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), to assess electoral laws and gather public submissions.
While acknowledging the necessity for reforms, they cautioned about the timing, with the elections just over 19 months away. The bishops expressed concern that continuing with constitutional amendments at this juncture might give an unfair advantage to the ruling party, raising “legitimate suspicions” among the populace.
Caritas Zambia echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the lack of an agreed roadmap for the constitutional review. The organization stressed that rushing the amendment process could compromise the integrity of the reforms and the credibility of their outcomes. They called for a thoughtful approach that prioritizes consensus-building among stakeholders.
“We acknowledge the importance of amending the constitution in a developing democracy like ours,” said Caritas Zambia executive Director Fr. Dr. Gabriel Mpulanga. “However, we share the bishops’ concern that the timing is not conducive for such a critical exercise. Postponing the amendments until after the 2026 elections will allow for a more meaningful consensus.”
The organization has also stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and broad engagement in any constitutional reform endeavors. “It is vital that the voices of all Zambians are heard and valued in this process,” Fr Mapulanga added.
The organization encourages the government to take proactive steps to ensure that the reform process does not undermine the democratic principles that are vital for a just and equitable society.
As the conversation around constitutional reform continues, Caritas Zambia remains committed to advocating for the interests of all Zambians and fostering a more inclusive dialogue on the nation’s future
– ENDS –
The people wants amendments and UPND ALLIANCE is good listener. Constituencies are too large in some areas. Do it methodically. We have other things to do next for Zambia. Always move FORWARD.
The cost of living is too large in all areas. Let the government tackle this first before they start changing goal posts. Is that reasonable for you and your people?
Vote wisely in 2026.
UPND was given a mandate of five years by the people of Zambia.And there is still time to deliver on their promises.The promise to address the constitutional challenges can be fulfilled.Some roads and bridges.The retirees who were retired under restructuring of MMD was not done well.If any thing that is what you CARITAS ZAMBIA must be talking about.The government of MMD decided to use lowest paying formula depriving the retired civil servants their proper pensions.And it is twenty five years now some people are waiting to be paid the difference.You ba CARITAS ZAMBIA ask the President to pay the remaining retirees a normal pension now that they have attained 55 years and there was bleach of contract.They better deduct the the little that was paid and give them the difference.Let us be genuine.Be responsible and suggest right things to government and not stopping government from work which it was assigned by the people of this country.What is wrong with you? This constitution requires rehabilitations just like some roads.You ba CARITAS can tell government to abandon road works saying the election year is near?Or you tell a student who is in an examination class to stop studying because the examinations are about to be conducted.