Caritas Zambia Urges Government to Postpone Constitutional Amendments Amid Election Proximity



17 March 2025



LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – Caritas Zambia has voiced its concerns regarding the proposed amendments to the Zambian Constitution, advocating for a postponement of the process until after the 2026 general elections. The organization’s stance aligns with the recent pastoral statement released by the Catholic bishops on November 19, 2024, which highlighted the urgency of electoral reforms in the country.





In their statement, the bishops noted the ongoing efforts by the Electoral Reform Technical Committee, appointed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), to assess electoral laws and gather public submissions.





While acknowledging the necessity for reforms, they cautioned about the timing, with the elections just over 19 months away. The bishops expressed concern that continuing with constitutional amendments at this juncture might give an unfair advantage to the ruling party, raising “legitimate suspicions” among the populace.





Caritas Zambia echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the lack of an agreed roadmap for the constitutional review. The organization stressed that rushing the amendment process could compromise the integrity of the reforms and the credibility of their outcomes. They called for a thoughtful approach that prioritizes consensus-building among stakeholders.





“We acknowledge the importance of amending the constitution in a developing democracy like ours,” said Caritas Zambia executive Director Fr. Dr. Gabriel Mpulanga. “However, we share the bishops’ concern that the timing is not conducive for such a critical exercise. Postponing the amendments until after the 2026 elections will allow for a more meaningful consensus.”





The organization has also stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and broad engagement in any constitutional reform endeavors. “It is vital that the voices of all Zambians are heard and valued in this process,” Fr Mapulanga added.





The organization encourages the government to take proactive steps to ensure that the reform process does not undermine the democratic principles that are vital for a just and equitable society.





As the conversation around constitutional reform continues, Caritas Zambia remains committed to advocating for the interests of all Zambians and fostering a more inclusive dialogue on the nation’s future



