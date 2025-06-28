CARITAS ZAMBIA WELCOMES BILL 7 DEFERMENT



Caritas Zambia Executive Director Fr Dr. Gabriel Mapulanga has supported the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema to Minister of Justice to defer Bill Number 7 of 2025 to allow for more consultations.



‎President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday guided Justice Minister Princess Kasune to defer the bill to allow for more consultations with Zambians.



‎Fr Mapulanga said the postponement of the bill would provide an opportunity for introspection and renewed commitment to truly participatory process.



‎Fr Mapulanga said the constitution must be a product of wider consultations.



‎The Catholic Priest commended the church and civil society organizations for their commitment to advocating for good governance and ensuring that the constitution making process is transparent.



