CARITAS ZAMBIA WELCOMES BILL 7 DEFERMENT
Caritas Zambia Executive Director Fr Dr. Gabriel Mapulanga has supported the directive by President Hakainde Hichilema to Minister of Justice to defer Bill Number 7 of 2025 to allow for more consultations.
President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday guided Justice Minister Princess Kasune to defer the bill to allow for more consultations with Zambians.
Fr Mapulanga said the postponement of the bill would provide an opportunity for introspection and renewed commitment to truly participatory process.
Fr Mapulanga said the constitution must be a product of wider consultations.
The Catholic Priest commended the church and civil society organizations for their commitment to advocating for good governance and ensuring that the constitution making process is transparent.