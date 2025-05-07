Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have reportedly agreed on the terms of his exit.

The Italian’s future at the club is coming to an end, with Xabi Alonso having long been touted as his successor.

He was linked with the vacant Brazil job but has since reportedly turned down the offer to lead them into the 2026 World Cup.

According to fresh reports from The Athletic, an agreement is said to now be in place that will see the 65-year-old leave the Santiago Bernabéu at the end of the season, potentially as soon as in the wake of Sunday’s El Clásico clash with Barcelona.

Per the report, ‘Conversations have been ongoing with Madrid over the details of his exit, which was largely dependent on reaching an agreement over his salary for the remaining year of his contract.’

Real Madrid will now look to who they can fill his shoes in the aftermath, with The Athletic citing Xabi Alonso, Raul Gonzalez, and Alvaro Arbeloa as possible replacements.

Madrid will still have to pay Ancelotti for next year as his contract only expires in 2026, and that has factored into the delay over negotiations.

Ancelotti is believed to be considering a huge offer to manage in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi contract would reportedly see Ancelotti earn €50m net (£42m), which could be difficult for him to turn down.

Ancelotti, 65, has faced pressure this season despite being one of the most decorated managers ever and bringing immense success to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In two stints managing the Spanish giants, he has won 15 trophies, including three Champions League titles and two La Liga titles.