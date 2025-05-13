Carlo Ancelotti to coach Brazil after Real Madrid exit



The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti will become the new head coach of Brazil’s national team after his current contract with Real Madrid ends this season. The 65-year-old Italian, one of football’s most decorated managers, is expected to lead Brazil into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Ancelotti’s appointment reflects Brazil’s renewed ambition to reclaim global dominance, with CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues calling him the “perfect fit” due to his vast experience and winning mentality.

With a track record that includes three Champions League titles and domestic success across Europe, Ancelotti now faces the challenge of transitioning to international football, guiding a squad featuring stars like Vinícius Jr and Neymar.





The announcement ushers in a bold new era for Brazil under a globally respected tactician.