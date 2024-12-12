Carmen Bryan, who got pregnant during an affair with Jay-Z, breaks her silence after the rapper is accused of r@ping girl

Carmen Bryan, the lady who got pregnant with Jay-Z’s baby during a nine-year affair, has spoken about the rapper on Instagram in the wake of allegations that he r@ped a 13-year-old girl.

The 52-year-old wrote on Instagram: “These days people don’t defend what is right, they defend who they like! And that’s why we call you ‘groupie’.”

Carmen Bryan, who got pregnant during nine-year affair with Jay-Z, breaks her silence after the rapper is accused of r@ping girl, 13

Carmen also threw shade at Jay-Z by highlighting how he referred to himself as a “r@pist” in Kanye West’s track Monster.

She posted lyrics from the song, highlighting the lines: “K!ll a block, I murd£r the avenues, I R@pe and pillage your village, women and children.”

Carmen Bryan, who got pregnant during nine-year affair with Jay-Z, breaks her silence after the rapper is accused of r@ping girl, 13

Jay-Z, 55, has been hit with a civil lawsuit that claims he sexu@lly ass@ulted a 13-year-old girl on September 7, 2000 after the MTV Video Music Awards with Sean “Diddy” Combs, but denies the allegation and insists he is the victim of a “blackmail attempt”.

Carmen, who previously worked as an executive assistant in the record industry, got pregnant during her affair with Jay-Z, which went on from 1995 to 2004 while she was also dating his arch rival Nas, but sadly suffered a miscarriage.

Their affair continued even while Carmen was engaged to Nas, the father of her daughter Destiny who was born in 1994, but she finally ended things after being left “disgusted” by Jay-Z rapping about having s£x with her in his song Supa Ugly.

“Wrong move! That was the moment I lost all respect for SC,” she wrote, referring to the rapper by the initials of his real name, Shawn Carter.

Carmen previously confessed about the affair to Nas after the release of Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z’s track Is That Your Chick, a highly s£xualised song about stealing another man’s partner.

She revealed after the release of the song Nas phoned her to ask if it was about her after years of choosing not to believe rumours between the pair.

In her memoir It’s No Secret, Carmen recalled the difficult conversation with Nas. She wrote: “Nas, it’s true…The rumours are true. I have been seeing Jay-Z.”

During the 3am phone call, Carmen explained she and Jay-Z had been having an affair for five years after they met as friends and began an intimate relationship a year later.

In an interview with VLAD TV in 2017, Carmen also admitted she became pregnant with his baby which she later miscarried.

“I believe I was three months, it was the first trimester. It wasn’t anything crazy, it wasn’t planned. It wasn’t like ‘Oh we are going to have this baby’.”

She also confessed she only told Jay-Z about the pregnancy after the miscarriage had happened.

Jay-Z is the first celebrity to be named alongside Diddy in one of the myriad lawsuits filed against Combs. Both rappers have denied all allegations.

The victim claims the r@pe took place at a VMA’s afterparty in September 2000, while an unidentified female celebrity watched.