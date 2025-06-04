CASH FOR WORK PROGRAMME EXTENDED TO 2026



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced the extension of the Cash for Work programme, which was initially set to conclude this June, until 2026.





Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Nicholas Phiri, says that the extension follows a directive from the President aimed at helping households fully recover from the effects of the recent drought before they can benefit from the current agricultural yields.





Mr. Phiri also adds that the programme will be further supported with farming inputs provided to all chiefdoms in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.





And Meanwhile, the PS has called on all Royal Highnesses to support the constitution amendment Bill 7 particularly delimitation in order to enhance development.





He says delimitation will sort out the Rural and urban inequalities and the subjects should be explained to the benefits of delimitation.



He made the remarks during a Council of Chiefs consultative meeting.





And Chief Mphuka says they will support any government and its programmes but refused to be dragged in politics.



CREDIT: Diamond TV Online