CASH FOR WORK PROGRAMME EXTENDED TO 2026
By Victoria Kayeye Yambani
The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced the extension of the Cash for Work programme, which was initially set to conclude this June, until 2026.
Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Nicholas Phiri, says that the extension follows a directive from the President aimed at helping households fully recover from the effects of the recent drought before they can benefit from the current agricultural yields.
Mr. Phiri also adds that the programme will be further supported with farming inputs provided to all chiefdoms in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture.
And Meanwhile, the PS has called on all Royal Highnesses to support the constitution amendment Bill 7 particularly delimitation in order to enhance development.
He says delimitation will sort out the Rural and urban inequalities and the subjects should be explained to the benefits of delimitation.
He made the remarks during a Council of Chiefs consultative meeting.
And Chief Mphuka says they will support any government and its programmes but refused to be dragged in politics.
This is a very good local empowerment initiative. However, it must be accompanied by grounded planning, sound implementation plan that can be evaluated to ensure it contributes to the national development agent beyond just paying vulnerable families, least some people argue that it’s a political gimmick. Participants of this initiative must also be trained in basic financial management. Communities must also be trained in priority setting. The reason I say this is that quite often than not most cash for work activities involve easy work such cutting of trees which in itself as we know has negative environmental effects. So, please keep it up but make some tweeks to make the initiative holistcally beneficial.