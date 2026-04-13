CASH, WHISKEY AND CARTEL ROW: NXUMALO DENIES MALEMA BRIBERY CLAIMS



Prominent Sandton businessman Ze Nxumalo has denied allegations that EFF leader Julius Malema delivered R80,000 in cash inside a Louis Vuitton bag and whiskey to late taxi boss Jotham Msibi.





Speaking on eNCA on Sunday 12 April 2026, Nxumalo said meetings with the pair were only in public places like Uvivi Lodge in Hammanskraal and venues in Sandton.





He said he never saw any such handover and has not received a Rule 3 notice to appear before the Madlanga Commission.





The inquiry is probing alleged corruption, violence and cartel links in the taxi industry and police. Msibi, who died in 2024, is central to testimony, with a chef claiming midnight visits and offering to testify.





Malema has previously said his dealings were limited to taxi fare negotiations during strikes.





Political tensions remain high as the commission continues, with further testimony expected in coming weeks.