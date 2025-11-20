CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONDEMN  VIOLENCE ON PF  PARTY SECRETARIAT AND  GIVEN LUBINDA

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB)



PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



“Make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord.”

(Hebrews 12:14)



20th November 2025



ZCCB condemns political violence in Kabwe and calls for peace in the country ahead of 2026 elections.





The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) expresses deep concern over the violent incident that occurred in Kabwe yesterday, 19th November 2025, in which the Patriotic Front (PF) Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda, was brutally attacked and allegedly abducted by individuals believed to be UPND cadres while addressing PF members. This followed the stoning of the Republican President in Chingola hardly a week ago and attacks on the PF Secretariat by suspected UPND cadres on 15th November 2025.





Such acts of violence have no place in a democratic nation like Zambia and must be denounced by all peace-loving citizens.** Every citizen, regardless of their political affiliation, has the right to go anywhere in the country without fear of being attacked.





ZCCB, however, commends the Zambia Police Service for their swift action in rescuing Hon. Lubinda from further harm. Their timely intervention helped prevent what could have been an even more tragic outcome.





As we draw closer to the 2026 general elections, ZCCB calls on the Police Service to intensify efforts to maintain peace, law, and order. The rise in politically motivated confrontations, such as the attack on the president in Chingola, on the PF secretariat, and now on Hon. Given Lubinda, even before the official campaign period, is deeply worrying and threatens the stability of our nation.





We are particularly concerned about the escalation of violent behaviour, some of it invited through social media, as we approach the elections. Let it be clearly stated that retaliation to violence must never be an option, and political violence must not be tolerated under any circumstances. Zambia has built its identity on peace, and this foundation must not be eroded by partisan hostility.

We further urge all citizens, particularly political party cadres, to refrain from violence, provocation, and lawlessness. Every Zambian has a moral and civic duty to safeguard the peace our country is known for.





ZCCB also calls on political party leaders to take decisive steps in restraining and guiding their supporters. His Excellency the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has repeatedly emphasized the need for non-violence and peaceful political engagement. **We urge all leaders, across the political spectrum, to echo and enforce this message within their ranks, before it is taken for mere rhetoric.





Finally, we, once again, appeal to the Zambia Police Service to avoid the selective application of the law.** Those individuals visibly seen in video footage attacking Hon. Lubinda must be identified and arrested immediately without fear or favour. Equal enforcement of the law is essential to building public confidence and discouraging future acts of violence.





Zambia can only prosper when peace prevails. We call on all stakeholders to rise above partisan interests and work toward preserving the harmony that has defined our nation for generations.





-END-



*Issued and signed on behalf of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).*





Rev. Fr. Francis Mukosa

ZCCB Secretary General.



Catholic Secretariat, Kapingila House, Lusaka.