Catholic Bishops Reject Bill 7 and State Manouvres to Retable it Before Parliament



…reject secret interviews and appointments of judges and call for a transparent process…





11. We, the Catholic Bishops of Zambia reaffirm our principled disapproval of the revised Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025. The said Bill, in its current form, does not uphold the foundational values of participatory democracy, transparency, and constitutional integrity. There is need to initiate a genuinely inclusive, consultative process citizens, civil society, faith-based that respects the voices of all stakeholders

institutions, traditional authorities, and legal experts.





12. Further, in the spirit of constitutional fidelity and national unity, we strongly urge that the ongoing judicial appointments process be reconsidered. The process must at all times and stages meet the standards of transparency, merit, and public accountability that our democracy demands.





13. We exhort all Zambians to remain united as One Zambia One Nation in ensuring the steady growth of our young democracy for a better Zambia that will be a pride of future

generations.