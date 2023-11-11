Catholic Bishops school Mutti on election of leaders in Parly

Catholic Bishops have urged Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti to embrace criticism and accept that she is not a speaker of a given political party or another arm of government

In a pastoral letter on the state of the nation, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops told Mutti that the election of different leaders in the National Assembly should be guided by law and not precedence, and that precedence must only in instances where that precedence is constitutional.

“Parliament is a place of honour and endowed with the privilege to legislate on behalf of the Zambian people. However, some of the recent happenings in the House fall below the expectation of the citizenry. We, therefore, urge the House and especially the presiding officers and lawmakers to conduct themselves above board and instill confidence in the people with regard to this important arm of government. We urge the Speaker to embrace criticism, build multi partisan consensus, and accept that she or he is the Speaker of National Assembly, not of a given political party or another arm of government,” they stated. “It is also important for presiding officers in the National Assembly to follow the Constitution, not precedence or tradition, when dealing with issues that touch on the supreme law of the land and whose resolution has a significant bearing on the character of our Republic as a multiparty democracy. The election of different leaders in the National Assembly, for instance, should be guided by the Constitution, not precedence, especially in instances where that precedence may be unconstitutional. Precedence is… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/catholic-bishops-school-mutti-on-election-of-leaders-in-parly