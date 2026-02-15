CATHOLIC CHURCH REAFFIRMS READINESS FOR CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT





Zambia Conference for Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) President, Archbishop Ignatius Chama, says the Catholic Church remains ready and committed to engaging in genuine dialogue with government.





Archbishop Chama emphasized that continued engagement between the Church and government will help address the many challenges facing Zambians.





He noted that while the Catholic Church is open to offering counsel, it is important that the Church is not perceived as being anti-government.





He made the remarks when Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, paid a courtesy call on him in Kasama.





The ZCCB President also urged government to put in place mechanisms to ensure farmers participating in the 2025/2026 farming season receive timely payments, unlike what was experienced previously.





Archbishop Chama further noted the need for increased Zambian ownership of mines, saying this is one way citizens can fully benefit from their natural resources.





He also called on government to expedite works at Kasaba Bay, lamenting that despite one million dollars having been collected for the project under the Patriotic Front (PF), nothing has been done.





Meanwhile, Mr. Ngoma assured the Archbishop of government’s commitment to upholding genuine dialogue.





He encouraged the Church to continue providing guidance, stressing that the Church and government are partners serving the same community.





Mr. Ngoma added that measures have been put in place to ensure delays in farmer payments during the 2025/2026 farming season are not repeated.



ZNBC