PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUKAUPND CATHOLIC CHURCH TELLS PF/TONSE TO RESPECT THE GOVT OF THE DAY AND PUT EDGAR LUNGU TO REST IN A RESPECTFUL MANNER June 10, 2025 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp CATHOLIC CHURCH TELLS PF/TONSE TO RESPECT THE GOVERNMENT OF THE DAY AND PUT LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU TO REST IN A RESPECTFUL MANNER
I agree with the wise Church. The government should arrange the burial of ECL, even if it means Hakainde does not attend. But ECL is state property.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.