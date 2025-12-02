CATHOLIC PRIEST OF MPIKA DIOCESE BLASTS PENTECOSTAL BISHOP KALESHA’S STANCE ON BILL 7



Tuesday, 2nd December, 2025



Mpika Diocese Catholic Priest Fr. Adrian Mofya Blasts Bishop Kalesha’s stance on bill 7.





Fr. Adrian Mofya, a Catholic priest from the Mpika Diocese, has expressed strong disapproval of Bishop Victor Kalesha’s comments on the Catholic Church’s involvement in Zambian politics. Bishop Kalesha had stated that Catholic priests and bishops should not speak on behalf of Zambians, citing that they don’t have children.





Fr. Mofya finds this statement hypocritical, given the Church’s extensive contributions to Zambian society, including hospitals, schools, and orphanages that serve people of all faiths and backgrounds. He questions Bishop Kalesha’s motives, suggesting he’s more interested in uplifting his biological family than serving the people of God.





This controversy surrounds Bill 7, a constitutional amendment bill opposed by the Catholic Church and civil society groups, who argue it consolidates power and undermines democratic institutions. The Church has been vocal in its opposition, with Archbishop Ignatius Chama emphasizing that constitutional reform should reflect the people’s will, not serve political expediency





Fr. Mofya wrote ✍️:



“I am disheartened by Mr. Kalesha’s actions, as he claims to be a bishop but prioritizes his biological family’s interests over serving the people of Zambia and God. This raises questions about the nature of his service. The Catholic Church has built institutions like hospitals, schools, and orphanages to serve all people, regardless of their faith or background. I urge people to reflect on Mr. Kalesha’s motives and the true meaning of service.





The president and government may change, but the Church and its people will endure. Those in ministry should serve the Lord and His people, not personal interests. We stand firm against Bill 7, believing it’s not in the best interest of Zambians. – Fr. Adrian”



📸 Credit – Lutanda RADIO Station – ✍️ Credit – Mpika Diocese Catholic Christians