Catholic School Payroll Boss Fired After Sick TikTok Fantasy of Trump’s Public Assassination





A payroll administrator at Ontario’s Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has been shown the door after her unhinged TikTok rant fantasizing about the public assassination of President Donald Trump.





Cathy DiFilippo-Kiley didn’t hold back in the now-viral video. She laid out exactly how she wanted it to go down.





“I know we’re all waiting for it to happen, but here’s what I want to see occur when it happens,” she said. “With our luck, it’s probably going to be that it’s going to happen in the middle of the night, and we’re not going to know until the morning. But on one of my previous posts, I said if that happens, and you’re awake and you’re aware of it, please make sure you wake me up.”





She continued: “Okay, so here’s how I would love to see it happen. I don’t think that this should be a health event. That’s not tragic enough. I think it should be an infliction like he has done to others in the United States and around the world. From a distance. Publicly. While maybe he’s on stage at a rally or a press conference or whatever the case may be… Publicly. And televised. Because I think in a situation like this, there won’t be very many people crying. In fact, I think the majority will be cheering. I know I will be cheering.”





“So karma’s a bitch, and I think that that is how this should go down. I don’t think it should be peaceful, compassionate, quick and easy—well, maybe quick and easy, but not in a health event way. That’s how I feel. And I’m not sorry about it. I’m sure there are millions of you out there who feel the exact same way.”





The deranged clip sparked massive backlash, with conservatives rightly calling out the hate and demanding accountability from a taxpayer-funded Catholic school board that employs someone working around kids.





After the exposure, the board followed its internal procedures and terminated her employment.





DiFilippo-Kiley later tried walking it back, claiming “this is not who I am” and saying she felt terrible. Too little, too late. Actions have consequences, especially when you’re openly cheering political violence against a sitting president.





This is the toxic mindset infecting too many on the left: wishing graphic death on their opponents while hiding behind “karma.” Good riddance to another radical exposed and removed.