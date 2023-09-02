CBU INSTITUTES INTERNAL PROCESSES AGAINST 2 OF ITS LECTURERS WHO ALLEGEDLY SOLICITED FOR SEX FROM STUDENTS

The Copperbelt University-CBU- has instituted internal processes against two of its lecturers following their arrest by the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes to facilitate students’ academic success.

According to a statement issued by CBU Registrar Hellen Mukumba, the University is dismayed to learn about the arrest of Jambo Drive Campus lecturers, Dr. Daniel Mwanza and Mr. Henry Mvula by the ACC and has acknowledged the legal proceedings initiated into the matter.

Ms. Mukumba says while the news of the arrests may raise concerns among stakeholders, the university remains committed toward maintaining the highest ethical standards with the provision of a fair and transparent educational environment.

She says the learning institution will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice prevails but has advised stakeholders to allow the legal process to unfold before any premature judgement or assumptions.

Ms. Mukumba adds that the case has been taken seriously hence the internal processes aside the acc legal action, with the university determined to uphold integrity, ethics and academic excellence.

According to the ACC, Dr. Mwanza and Mr. Mvula allegedly corruptly solicited K5,000 or sexual gratification from two female first year students and actually received K1,500 as an inducement to make the students pass their continuous assessments and final exams.

