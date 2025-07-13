CCMG CRITICIZES ECZ’S BAN ON USE OF PF REGALIA FOR MFUWE BY-ELECTION



The Christian Churches Monitoring Group-CCMG has expressed concern over the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ`S decision to prohibit the New Congress Party-NCP from using PF regalia in the Mfuwe Parliamentary by-election, calling the move misguided and unsupported by legal grounds.





ECZ has directed the NCP which is in an alliance with the Patriotic Front-PF and other parties under the Tonse Alliance, to refrain from using PF regalia during the Mfuwe parliamentary by-election campaigns.





But CCMG Program Director Peter Mwanangombe says there is no provision in the Electoral Process Act that prohibits a political party whether part of an alliance or not from using regalia belonging to another party during campaigns.





Mr. Mwanagombe notes that Section 2 of the Electoral Process Act defines campaign material to include manifestos, clothing and any items depicting symbols or pictorial images of a candidate.





He points out that political alliances are recognized, and it is common practice for alliance members to support one candidate, and members of such alliances have the right to wear their respective party regalia in support of that candidate, as a show of unity and political collaboration.





Mr. Mwanagombe has since urged ECZ to reconsider its position and uphold the freedom of association and expression, and the spirit of democratic participation and alliance-building.



PN