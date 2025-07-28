CCTV photo of maid fleeing with her employer’s valuables

A Mozambican National fled with approximately R100 000 worth of valuables from her employer’s residence in Meerensee, Richards Bay – KZN, South Africa.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 27.

The suspect Ivyna was employed as a live-in-domestic worker in May 2025.

On Wednesday (23/07/2025) at approximately 07:45, she was captured on CCTV leaving her employer’s residence with two large suitcases.

The homeowners were at work at the time of the incident.

Upon their return, they discovered a laptop, cellphones, watches, designer bags, takkies and two suitcases missing.

Her employer cannot confirm if Ivyna was legally in South Africa.

She did not produce any documentation when she was employed.

A criminal case has been registered at the Richards Bay SAPS.

RUSA urged anyone with useful information regarding Ivyna to contact the police.