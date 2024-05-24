CCZ Condemns Police Disruption of Bishop Clement Mulenga’s Meeting

The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) strongly condemns the actions of the Zambia Police for

disrupting a private meeting between His Grace, Bishop Clement Mulenga of the Archdiocese of Kabwe, and the 6th Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

This incident, which took place in Bishop Mulenga’s office in Kabwe last Friday, is a serious affront to democratic principles and

must be denounced by all citizens committed to upholding the rule of law.

We note the apology issued by the Acting Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, during

his press briefing on Monday, we however hasten to state that the apology is insufficient because selectively

addressed only to the Catholic Church.

The 6th Republican President was also a party to the meeting and

deserves an apology for the unwarranted disruption and harassment by the police.

The CCZ finds the justification provided by the Minister, citing the Public Order Act, to be fundamentally

flawed.

The Act is designed to regu late public gatherings, not private meetings.

The meeting between Dr. Lungu and Bishop Mulenga was a private affair, and there was no basis for invoking the Public Order Act.

Furthermore, the Zambia Police’s statement, claiming that they acted on information suggesting that Dr.Lungu intended to address public gatherings, is speculative and unjustifiable.

Disrupting a private meeting based on mere speculation about future public activities is an overreach of police authority and undermines

the principles of due process and respect for privacy.

The CCZ also notes with great concern and denounces the bullish behaviour of the United Party for National

Development (UPND) Kanyama constituency youth wing aimed at intimidating the St. Philips United

Church of Zambia congregation in Kanyama.

The Church cannot and should not be dictated to regarding

who they invite and congregate with.

The behaviour by the UPND youth is a clear example and evidence

that the unruly cadre challenge is still latent and if not contained will erupt out of control.

No cadre or

political member has the legal mandate to maintain law and order.

We call upon the Zambia Police Service

to professionally and impartially maintain law and order.

The CCZ reiterates that Zambia is a democratic nation where all citizens, including former presidents, have

the right to freedom of movement and association.

These rights are enshrined in the Constitution and must be respected by all state agencies and general citizenry.

We call upon the government to ensure that the rights and freedoms of citizens must are protected, and

any actions that threaten these principles must be addressed promptly and decisively.