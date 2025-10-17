CCZ DESCRIBES 2025 NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER PREPARATIONS AS AWKWARD AMID EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL IMPASSE

CCZ DESCRIBES 2025 NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER PREPARATIONS AS AWKWARD AMID ECL BURIAL IMPASSE





By Chamuka Shalubala



Council of Churches in Zambia -CCZ General Secretary, Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya, has described as awkward the country’s preparations to commemorate the national day of prayer while the impasse surrounding the burial of former President Edgar Lungu remains unresolved.





Zambia will on Saturday observe the national day of prayer, which falls annually on October 18.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Bishop Chikoya has emphasized the importance of integrity and consistency, urging both leaders and citizens to “walk the talk” by living out the values they proclaim during the day of prayer.





He has stressed that the messages delivered on such an occasion should not be treated as one-off declarations, but as guiding principles to be practiced throughout the year.





And when asked whether the national day of prayer still serves its intended purpose despite the prevailing political tensions, Bishop Chikoya responded in the affirmative.



PHOENIX NEWS