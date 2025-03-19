CDF DRIVING CHANGE ACROSS ZAMBIA–A GAME-CHANGER FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT



18th March 2025



Reported By:Open Development



Under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is reshaping communities, offering significant opportunities for local progress. At a recent handover event at Mahopo Health Post in Chisakane, Hon. Mirriam Chonya, Member of Parliament for Kafue, highlighted the 2023 CDF’s impact in funding a new ablution block and water reticulation system. She praised the New Dawn Government for prioritizing local development with a substantial K36.6 million per constituency, a sharp increase from the previous regime’s allocation of just K700,000.





Youth Empowerment and Skill Development



A key benefit of CDF is its role in empowering Zambia’s youth. Hon. Chonya emphasized the importance of providing skills training in sectors such as carpentry, agriculture, and metal fabrication, enabling young people to become job creators rather than merely job seekers. Additionally, the CDF-backed bursaries ensure that youth from all backgrounds can access opportunities to secure better futures.





Wide-Ranging Impact Across Sectors



The CDF’s impact extends beyond infrastructure and education. Key developments include:



Education: Construction of modern classrooms and increased funding for bursaries to support underprivileged students.





Health: Facility upgrades and enhanced sanitation in health posts across the country.



Water & Sanitation: Drilling of boreholes and building sanitation infrastructure in rural areas.



Economic Empowerment: CDF-backed loans and grants supporting small-scale businesses and entrepreneurs.





Delimitation: Enhancing Governance and Service Delivery



Hon. Chonya backed the delimitation of constituencies, asserting that smaller constituencies would allow for more efficient governance, faster service delivery and better resource allocation.





A Path Towards Prosperity



With tangible results from the CDF initiative already visible across Zambia, Hon. Chonya affirmed that the country is on a promising path to sustainable development. She reiterated the importance of President Hichilema’s leadership in ensuring inclusive development where no Zambian is left behind.





In conclusion, the CDF initiative is proving to be a transformative force in Kafue and beyond. With its focus on youth empowerment, infrastructure development and community driven projects, the fund is laying the foundation for a more prosperous and self-reliant Zambia. The New Dawn Government is demonstrating its commitment to progress and social equity.