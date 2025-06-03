CDF Has Crowned Us With Honor and Respect – Chief Kashiba

By Bakwetu Reporter

Chief Kashiba of the Lunda people of Mwense District in Luapula Province has appreciated government’s efforts in national development through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The traditional leader said that the success of decentralization lies in empowering people to play a role in driving their own development.

“When it comes to the commendable decentralization policy and the CDF, people must have a say in what they need in their communities. This principle must be followed for decentralization to have real meaning in CDF utilization,” he said.

He thanked the government for including the construction of chiefs’ palaces in CDF projects, calling it a long-overdue recognition of traditional authority.

“You would find that politicians were living in mansions, while traditional leaders were living in ramshackles. Previously, we were not dignified. But thanks to the New Dawn Government, we now have the respect we deserve,” he said.

Chief Kashiba also pointed out that the construction of chiefs’ palaces has granted chiefs the honor they deserve.

“We’ve seen how the welfare of traditional leaders is improving through the construction of palaces. This has truly restored our dignity,” he noted.

He said this when Luapula Province Minister, Eng. Nason Musonda paid a courtesy call at his palace recently.