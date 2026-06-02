CEASEFIRE ON THE BRINK? IRAN STRIKES BACK AFTER NEW U.S. AIRSTRIKES



The fragile truce between the United States and Iran is once again hanging by a thread.





Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced that it launched a retaliatory attack against a facility used by U.S. forces after Washington carried out new airstrikes targeting military installations and drone control centers in southern Iran.





According to the IRGC, the operation was a direct response to a U.S. strike that reportedly hit a communications tower in Iran’s Hormozgan Province. Meanwhile, Kuwait confirmed that it activated its air defense systems and intercepted incoming missiles and drones as warning sirens sounded across parts of the country.





🇺🇸 U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) defended its actions, describing the strikes as “self-defense” following the reported downing of an American MQ-1 drone over international waters.





⚠️ The most alarming part? These military exchanges are happening while both countries are still negotiating a possible agreement to extend the ceasefire and prevent a wider conflict in the Persian Gulf.





Every new strike increases the risk of a dangerous escalation that could impact the entire region.





🛢️ Global energy markets are already reacting. Fears of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes—have pushed oil prices higher as investors watch events unfold.



🌍 Is the region heading toward peace… or another major confrontation?