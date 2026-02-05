CEELDD ANNOUNCES PROGRESS ON NATIONAL CONFERENCE TO RESHAPE ZAMBIA’S GOVERNANCE AND ECONOMY

Preparations for a proposed National Conference aimed at reshaping Zambia’s governance and economic direction are progressing well, the Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development (CEELDD) has announced.

In a statement, CEELDD said the conference seeks to offer a unified, values-driven alternative for Zambia by bringing together political parties, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, and other stakeholders under a shared national vision.

Speaking as Chairperson of the National Conference Planning Steering Committee, Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika said the initiative is grounded in collective action and national unity. “We are approaching this exercise with full confidence that nothing is impossible if citizens come together, think together, plan together, act together, and resist undemocratic forces together,” he said.

The Planning Steering Committee, established in January 2026, has been consulting widely with groups across the political and social spectrum to facilitate dialogue, build consensus, and agree on a collective path forward at a time when many Zambians are calling for deeper reforms.

Prince Mbikusita-Lewanika said the committee will continue meeting in the coming months to finalise the programme and content of the National Conference, which is expected to attract high-profile participants, including a global guest of honour and distinguished academicians who will lead discussions on key thematic areas.

He emphasised that the conference will not focus solely on politics but will tackle broad structural issues, including resetting the governance system, restructuring the economic framework, and addressing long-standing national challenges.

Political parties, civil society organisations, faith-based institutions, and other stakeholders have been invited to formally send delegates to the conference, with Prince Mbikusita-Lewanika stressing that inclusive participation is crucial to ensuring outcomes with national legitimacy.

He reiterated that the initiative is not centered on promoting any individual leader, but on building consensus around a shared reform agenda. The conference aims to agree on a minimum programme for change to guide Zambia’s political and economic development beyond electoral cycles.

“All Zambians are urged to join in this effort to bring about radical change and build a better future for our country,” he said.

Prince Mbikusita-Lewanika indicated that the National Conference is expected to culminate in the adoption of a Fourth Republican Constitution shortly after August 13, 2026, and reaffirmed CEELDD’s commitment to promoting ethical leadership, democratic values, and sustainable development.

He described the National Conference as a critical opportunity for Zambians to collectively redefine the nation’s trajectory and secure a more inclusive and prosperous future.

Spice FM