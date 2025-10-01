CELEBRATING REVEREND PAUL BWEMBYA MUSHINDO: A BEACON OF FAITH, CULTURE AND INDEPENDENCE IN ZAMBIA





…conducted the first bible translation from English to Bemba…



Written by Hon Francis Robert Kapyanga MP, Mpika Constituency Member of Parliament





Reverend Paul Bwembya Mushindo (1896–1974) remains one of Zambia’s most remarkable figures, a man whose life harmoniously blended deep spiritual devotion, intellectual brilliance, and steadfast commitment to his people.





Born into a distinguished Bemba royal lineage in Chinsali District, he grew up with a profound appreciation for his people’s traditions, a foundation that shaped his lifelong dedication to faith, culture, and public service.





Beginning his career as a teacher, he soon pursued theological studies at Livingstonia in Malawi. In 1947, he was ordained as a Minister of the Church of Scotland, committing himself to a life of Christian service and evangelism that would leave an indelible mark on generations.





Among his many achievements, Reverend Mushindo’s translation of the Holy Bible from English into Ichibemba stands out as a monumental legacy. This 53-year endeavor was more than translation, it was a cultural milestone that brought the Word of God closer to millions of Bemba speakers, rooting Christianity deeply within local culture. His efforts not only strengthened spiritual life but also celebrated and preserved the richness of Zambian heritage.





He played a pivotal role in the ecumenical movement following Zambia’s independence, helping to establish the United Church of Zambia (UCZ). Even after his retirement in 1965, his commitment to evangelism and community service never wavered. His unique ability to honor African tradition while embracing Christian faith was publicly recognized when he became the first Christian minister invited to speak at the traditional accession ceremony of Chitimukulu Bwembya in 1971, a true symbol of unity between faith and culture.





As an author and intellectual, Reverend Mushindo devoted himself to safeguarding Bemba history and culture. His works, including Imilumbe Nenshimi (Riddles and Folktales) and Amapinda Mulyashi (Proverbs in Conversations), preserved the wisdom and oral traditions of his people. His historical account, A Short History of the Bemba, and his autobiography, The Life of a Zambian Evangelist: The Reminiscences of Reverend Paul Bwembya Mushindo, ensured that the story of the Bemba people was told from an authentic, indigenous perspective.





Reverend Mushindo was also a visionary leader in the political arena. As a member of the Northern Rhodesia African Representative Council, he championed African rights and opposed the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, advocating for equality, education, fair agricultural practices, and land reform. His tireless activism in the 1950s laid a foundation for Zambia’s independence, marking him as a true architect of nationhood.





In his later years, Reverend Mushindo made Malashi, Mpika Constituency, his home, continuing to serve the community with humility, wisdom, and compassion. It was there that he tragically passed away in a hit-and-run road accident in 1974 while returning from an evangelisation trip. Though his life was cut short, the impact of his work resonates across Zambia to this day.





Reverend Paul Bwembya Mushindo’s life was one of extraordinary dedication, to faith, culture, education, and nation-building. Today, we celebrate his achievements, honor his memory, and recognize the enduring inspiration he continues to provide for generations of Zambians.