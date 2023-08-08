Celebrities Reveal the Age they Lost Their Virginity

So many celebrities have talked about their first time having sex, including the age that they first got intimate, and, in some cases, who they lost their virginity to.

Stars like Angelina Jolie, George Clooney, Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian and more have been extremely candid about their first time having sex. In some instances, they even revealed the name of their first partner.

Many of the celebs on this list first had sex when they were in their teenage years. However, there are some instances where stars had sex earlier in life. Others on this list waited until marriage to have sex. Out of all of these celebrities, the ages range from 12 until 29.

Angelina Jolie

Age: 14

Partner: Her boyfriend at the time

Angelina Jolie reportedly told OK Magazine that she lost her virginity at age 14, saying, “I had started having sex with my boyfriend and the sex and the emotions didn’t feel enough. I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend I grabbed a knife and cut him. He cut me back. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing.”



Johnny Depp

Age: 13

Johnny reportedly told Rolling Stone in an interview back in 2008, “I haven’t done anything this collaborative since I lost my virginity at 13.”

Adam Lambert

Age: 21

“I lost my virginity at 21, and it was to a man — not a woman. And it wasn’t very good,” he said in the E! True Hollywood Story: Adam Lambert. “Sometimes it takes a little while to learn how to do that correctly.”

Jessica Simpson photo

Jessica Simpson

Age: 22

Partner: Her ex husband Nick Lachey

Jessica famously waited until her wedding night with ex husband Nick Lachey to lose her virginity. She was 22.

Colton Haynes

Age: 13

Partner at the time: “a girl and a guy”

“I lost my virginity at 13, to a girl and a guy. 13. I’ve never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was about 16. I was still in the 8th grade, I think. … Everyone participated. It was a real first time. It was exciting. … It wasn’t a three-way. It was separate instances,” Colton said.



Katy Perry

Age: 16

Katy told GQ she “lost her virginity at 16 in the front seat of a Volvo sedan while listening to Jeff Buckley‘s album ‘Grace.’”

Kim Kardashian

Age: 14

“When I did want to have sex the first time I was almost 15 … I was like, ‘I think I’m going to, or I want to,’ and she [Kris Jenner] was like, ‘OK, so this is what we’re going to do, we’re going to put you on birth control,’ and she was, like, really open and honest with me,” Kim told the Oprah Winfrey show back in December of 2012.



Ansel Elgort

Age: 14

“I was 14. I had no clue what I was doing, and neither did the girl,” Ansel told Elle. “I didn’t even make the lighting good. That’d be one thing I’d do differently. It was, like, fluorescent, bright bedroom light, like, over the covers.”

Joe Jonas

Age: 20

“I lost my virginity when I was 20. I did other stuff before then, but I was sexually active at 20,” Joe told Vulture. “I’m glad I waited for the right person, because you look back and you go, ‘That girl was batsh*t crazy. I’m glad I didn’t go there.’”



Rosario Dawson

Age: 20

“I didn’t even have sex until I was 20,” Rosario told the Huffington Post. “My mom was a teenage mom, I was deathly afraid of being a teenage mom.”

Sebastian Stan

Age: 17 or 18

“I think I lost my virginity pretty late. I was a senior in high school. I mean, that’s late, right? I don’t know. By today, probably ancient,” Sebastian said during an appearance on The Drop-In with Will Malnati podcast. “But I did at the Time Hotel in Times Square. That’s where I lost it.”

“I actually had told her that I wasn’t a virgin. She’d said she was a virgin too, so she was also pretty late in the game, but I only did that because I wanted to seem like I knew what I was doing. Years later I actually told her, ‘No, I didn’t.’”



George Clooney

Age: 16

George once told GQ he lost his virginity at 16 and was “young, very young, too young.”

Ashton Kutcher

Age: 15

“I was 15. It was out in the woods with a girl I had just met who my buddy set me up with,” Ashton told Details in 2008. “The whole thing lasted two seconds. It was really awkward. Two years later, I had sex with her again just to show her the first performance was a fluke and I’d gotten better.”



Macaulay Culkin

Age: 15

“It wasn’t gross or weird. We planned it,” he said on Anna Faris‘ podcast, adding it happened when he was 15. “It was warm and sticky, and I felt like, ‘Geez, this is weird. Am I doing it right?’ And, also, we listened to the White Album, so there you go.”