CENSUS TO BE CONDUCTED FROM 18 AUGUST TO 14 SEPTEMBER 2022

The Government of the Republic of Zambia has issued a Statutory Instrument to gazette the period 18 August, 2022 to 14 September, 2022 as the official dates for the country to undertake the 6th National Census of Population and Housing. The Statutory Instrument (No. 92 of 2021) was signed by the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, and gazetted on 31st December, 2021.

The designation of Census dates will now enable the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) to intensify preparations. The Zambia Statistics Agency is mandated to conduct the Census of Population and Housing (CPH) every ten years as per Statistics Act No. 13 of 2018.

The upcoming CPH will adopt the Computer-Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) technique. This will involve gathering information with the use of an electronic questionnaire, on computer tablets. This is a improvement on the previous Censuses which were paper-based and is meant to introduce cost effectiveness in the collection and processing of data.

ZamStats will soon release the Census roadmap, outlining key activities leading to the 2022 National Census of Population and Housing.

REFERENCE NOTES:

Zambia's Sixth National Census was planned to take place in August 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to funding challenges. There were also delays in two critical pre-Census processes, namely; Mapping and Listing; and, the Pilot Census. Mapping and Listing involves a Census of all physical structures in the country, including housing & non-housing buildings. Mapping was subsequently conducted and completed in September 2020, while the Pilot Census, which is a dress rehearsal to the main Census, was eventually conducted in December 2020. The pre-Census process helps to ensure that every person living in Zambia, is counted during the main Census.

After the 2020 postponement, the main Census was scheduled to commence on Monday, 1st November 2021 and end on Sunday, 28th November 2021. Regrettably, critical preparatory activities such as procurement of Census materials and equipment, country-wide publicity, and recruitment and training of Census staff were not yet undertaken.

To facilitate full preparedness by the Zambia Statistics Agency, the Government postponed the main Census to 2022 (The Statistics Act – Act No. 13 of 2018 – The Statistics Order {National Census} {Revocation}, 2021). The announcement was also made in the budget statement on Friday 29th October, 2021.

The Government desires a Census that will meet not only the country’s requirements but also one which is conducted according to international standards. The postponement of the national Census to 2022, therefore, created room for elevated consultations with stakeholders and will facilitate adequate administrative arrangements to ensure success of the exercise.

Zambia has consistently conducted Censuses since independence in 1964. The last Census was held in October 2010. It was the fifth national Census of population. Previous Censuses were conducted in 1969, 1980, 1990 and 2000.