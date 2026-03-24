CENTCOM Chief to Iranian People: Stay Inside—Clear Signal Coming to Rise Up



U.S. Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper delivered a direct message to Iranian civilians in his March 23, 2026, interview with Iran International, as the U.S.-led campaign against the regime presses forward on or ahead of schedule.





Cooper drew a sharp line between the ruling mullahs and the population they endanger.



“For the Iranian people, my main message is this: First and foremost, we are attacking the regime in the Islamic Republic, not the wonderful people.”





He urged civilians to prioritize safety amid the regime’s tactics.



“They’re launching missiles and drones from populated areas and you need to stay inside for right now.”





The admiral warned that the regime’s shift to smaller, sporadic attacks signals desperation, while senior leaders hide in bunkers and leave ground forces exposed.





Cooper closed with a promise of coordination.



“There will be a clear signal at some point, as the President has indicated, for you to be able to come out.”





The statement underscores U.S. intent: dismantle the theocracy while protecting ordinary Iranians until the moment is right for change.