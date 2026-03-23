CENTCOM Slams Iranian Propaganda: No U.S. F-15 Lost in Operation Epic Fury



U.S. Central Command firmly rejected fresh Iranian regime claims of shooting down an American F-15 fighter jet.

In a direct statement, CENTCOM declared the rumors false, confirming that U.S. forces have completed over 8,000 combat sorties in Operation Epic Fury with zero fighter aircraft downed by enemy action.





The operation, launched to dismantle Iran’s missile, drone, and command infrastructure, continues to demonstrate overwhelming American air superiority. Iranian assertions of downing U.S. jets remain unverified propaganda, consistent with repeated debunked claims since the campaign began.

No losses to hostile fire have occurred—only isolated non-combat incidents elsewhere have been reported and investigated.