UPDATE: CEO who grabbed a hat intended for a child on live TV at the US Open, breaks his silence.





“Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served,” he claimed.





I understand that some people might not like it, but please, let’s not make a global scandal out of the hat. It’s just a hat.





I remind you that insulting a public figure is subject to legal liability. All offensive comments, slander, and insinuations will be analyzed for the possibility of taking the matter to court.”~ Polish CEO Mr. Szczerek of the private company Drogbruk





While the statements are believed to have come from the CEO himself, the authenticity of the statements remains uncertain as Szczerek has since deactivated his social media profiles