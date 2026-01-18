CF PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA UPHELD DIPLOMATIC PROTOCOL IN CONGRATULATING PRESIDENT MUSEVENI- CF

CF PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA UPHELD DIPLOMATIC PROTOCOL IN CONGRATULATING PRESIDENT MUSEVENI





Lusaka, January 18 – The Citizens First (CF) wishes to place on record its full support for the congratulatory message issued by CF President, Mr. Harry Kalaba, to H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni following his re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda.





The CF recognizes that Zambia is a sovereign member of the African Union (AU) and a responsible actor within the continental and regional architecture. It is on this firm basis that President Kalaba proceeded to congratulate President Museveni, following and in line with the official position already communicated by the African Union. This action was timely and non partisan; it was grounded in established diplomatic norms, continental solidarity, and respect for inter-state relations.





It is important to draw a clear contrast with positions taken by the UPND leader in the case of Tanzania where congratulatory messages were extended in circumstances where the East African Community (EAC), SADC, and the African Union themselves had raised serious concerns and did not endorse either the electoral process or its outcome. In such instances, unilateral endorsements not anchored in regional or continental consensus only serve to undermine collective institutions and weaken Africa’s voice.





The CF President’s conduct demonstrates a clear appreciation of Zambia’s international obligations, diplomatic etiquette, and foreign policy traditions. It underscores the CF’s belief that Zambia must always act consistently with multilateral processes and established continental positions, rather than personal or partisan impulses.





As a party, Citizens First understands its mandate: to restore credibility, consistency, and principle to Zambia’s engagement with the world. When CF forms government, Zambia will leverage its historical position within the AU, SADC, and other multilateral forums to actively and constructively influence the continent toward enhanced democracy, good governance, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.





Africa’s democratic journey will be strengthened not through grandstanding, but through principled leadership, respect for institutions, and coherent diplomacy. This is the path CF is committed to charting for Zambia and for Africa.



Issued by:



Vincent Chintu

Secretary General

*Citizens First*