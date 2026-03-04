CF WILL NOT DEPART FROM ITS PROMISES – KALABA



LUSAKA, TUESDAY, MARCH, 03, 2026 [SMART EAGLES]



Citizens First party leader Harry Kalaba says once elected as Republican President in August this year, he will not depart from his promises.





Speaking when he featured on KBN TV’s ‘HK8 National Conversation’ programme this evening, Mr. Kalaba said Citizens First has been a voice of reason since the time it was formed and will do that which it has promised Zambians.





He said CF believes in empowering Zambians, adding that Citizens are wallowing in poverty because the current government has failed to create wealth for them.





“We will not depart from our words that we continue to tell Zambians because CF is a party that has been a voice of reason. When I was entrusted to serve this country as a Cabinet Minister I didn’t abuse that privilege,” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba adds that despite the country having abundant natural resources, Zambians are not seeing any benefits.



He said CF in Government will create a board to audit what is mined and what is being exported to enhance transparency.





“Citizens are wallowing in poverty because we have failed to create wealth for them. The mining sector is a revenue spinner and can be used to develop this country, but we are not getting alot of revenue from it, it is being lost. CF will close the bleeding happening in the mining sector by creating a board that will look at the minerals being mined and what is being exported to enhance transparency. Minerals are for every Zambian and must help us develop this country, ” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said it is high time Government started trusting Zambians to undertake major capital projects in the country.





He said the collapse of a bridge on the Chingola – Chililabombwe road signals that it time to move away from the illusion that only outsiders can carry out major projects better.





“Imagine if that bridge which collapsed was done by a Zambian contractor, alot would have been said. We need to start trusting Zambians by giving them major contracts in construction.

For us we are still under the illusion that only outsiders can do it better, we are the only country that want to shy away from empowering our own citizens, that narrative will change when CF forms Government, ” Mr. Kalaba said.



