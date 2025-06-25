CHABINGA BACKS COURT ACTION ON ECL’s BURIAL, DEMANDS STATE FUNERAL AND RESPECT FOR NATIONAL TRADITIONS





He Writes……



Good morning, everyone!



As the Patriotic Front Party, we wholeheartedly support the government’s decision to take this matter to court. We believe that as a former Head of State, President Lungu deserves a state funeral with full military honors and customs, as mandated by Zambian law.





It’s only fitting that he be buried in Zambia, where he served diligently, and receive the dignity and respect accorded to his office. We agree with the Attorney General’s argument that public interest supersedes personal wishes, and this is a crucial consideration in determining the final resting place of our former President.





We trust that the court will make a fair determination based on the law and precedent. We await the court’s decision and are confident that it will uphold the principles of Zambian law and tradition, ensuring that President Lungu receives the honors and respect due to him as a former Head of State.





LEADER OF OPPOSITION/PF ACTING PRESIDENT

ROBERT M CHABINGA

MAFINGA MP



WED, JUNE 25, 2025