CHABINGA BOWS OUT OF 2026 RACE, PLEDGES SUPPORT FOR BALLY.



‎By Michael Himusa Jnr

‎Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Robert Chabinga has announced that he will not contest the August General Elections, citing his alliance with President Hakainde Hichilema.



‎In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Mr. Chabinga said he will instead rally behind President Hichilema.

‎Despite leading an opposition faction and amid ongoing leadership wrangles within the PF, Mr. Chabinga has consistently expressed support for President Hichilema, aligning himself with the ruling leadership ahead of the polls.