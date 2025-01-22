Chabinga challenges Lungu’s PF to show the country what he benefited from them



PF faction leader who also happens to be Mafinga Member of Parliament and leader of the opposition in the national assembly Robert Chabinga has challenged the Edgar Lungu led PF to show the country the money they gave him the time he was supporting Lungu if at all there was any.





In an interview with Kalemba yesterday, Chabinga stated that just because he is now supporting President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership doesn’t mean he is being paid by the UPND.



He said supporting the ruling party is as a result of the many developmental projects that have so far benefited his constituents.





“I want to make the record straight, my support to President Hakainde Hichilema is on developmental agendas. In Mafinga where there was no road, there’s a road, hospitals that didn’t have equipment now have equipment, children that were sitting on the floor in class are no longer sitting on the floor because desks have been bought. If you go to Mafinga now, the shape of the district is changing because of the development taking place there,” said Chabinga





Chabinga said he has never been paid by the UPND for supporting President Hichilema’s policies just like he was never paid by anyone when he was supporting Lungu.



“We have emergency social cash transfer doing a great job in Mafinga. We have FISP in agriculture so when people say it’s personal gain, they must state clearly if when I supported them I had any personal gain. I supported president Lungu even when he was supposed to be impeached, ask them if they gave me any money from State House, I paid my own legal fees for stopping of the impeachment motion of president Lungu so what was my personal gain?” he wondered.





He accused the PF from the Edgar Lungu camp of being jealous of him simply because they have no access to the ruling party like him.



Chabinga also claimed that his rival Miles Sampa who also claims to be PF president was bought by a different camp within the PF to cause havoc in the party.





The opposition leader reiterated that those thinking that his support for the UPND is due to personal gain must refrain from thinking like that as he was devoted to serving the interests of the people of Zambia.





“Let them leave me alone, let them concentrate on what they are doing, I have never collected any single ngwe to support me from UPND. I’m just doing it for my people because the UPND is developing the whole country,” said Chabinga…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/01/22/chabinga-challenges-lungus-pf-to-show-the-country-what-he-benefited-from-them/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 22, 2025