Chabinga fumes at his rebel party members.

PF faction leader Robert Chabinga has accused the other factions PF leaders as selfish politicians who would want to bring carderism in the country.





Yesterday’s drama by the Given Lubinda’s camp by storming Sean Tembo’s residence to disrupt there gathering just shows how desperate cruel they are, that violet mind is still in there blood laments Chabinga who assured the public that as long he’s a legitimate president of PF party, he will go in next year general election supporting HH and UPND government because of number of achievement they scored so far.





Zambians are living in a safe country under the able leadership of his Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema says the leader of the biggest opposition political party in Zambia.