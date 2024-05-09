CHABINGA IS UNGRATEFUL – Peter Chanda

CHABINGA IS UNGRATEFUL – CHANDA

… says betrayals and traitors don’t last in modern day politics.

LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, MAY,08, 2024 [SMART EAGLES]

NEW congress party President Peter Chanda says betrayals and traitors have no future in modern day politics.

In an interview with Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr. Chanda said the political future of expelled Mafinga PF lawmaker Robert Chabinga and his Matero constituency counterpart will soon come to end.

Mr. Chanda expressed disgust at the continued disrespect of former President Edgar Lungu by the duo.

He said the recent outbursts by Chabinga against sixth President Lungu are uncalled for and should not be tolerated or allowed to continue.

The NCP leader said the expelled Mafinga lawmaker should be grateful to President Lungu for making him what he is today.

” Chabinga is ungrateful because former President Edgar Lungu did alot for him, he adopted him to stand as member of parliament in Mafinga and today he has turned his back on him and has began insulting the former President. Today you [Chabinga] want to start talking about UKA, I want to tell you that UKA is forming Government in 2026,” Pastor Chanda said.

Mr. Chanda has since advised Chabinga to humble himself and begin to respect elders because the shortlived fame he is currently enjoying will soon come to and end.

SmartEagles2024.