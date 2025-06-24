CHABINGA LEADS HIS PF DELEGATION TO SOUTH AFRICA WITH 3 BUSES FOR ECL’s BURIAL



He Writes…..



Fellow citizens I’m off to South Africa ;



At least the 3 buses full of our PF members which we have booked will be a good addition to the group in SA as we bid farewell to our Sixth Republican President.





ROBERT M CHABINGA

LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION/ PF ACTING PRESIDENT

MAFINGA MP