CHABINGA LEADS HIS PF DELEGATION TO SOUTH AFRICA WITH 3 BUSES FOR ECL’s BURIAL
He Writes…..
Fellow citizens I’m off to South Africa ;
At least the 3 buses full of our PF members which we have booked will be a good addition to the group in SA as we bid farewell to our Sixth Republican President.
ROBERT M CHABINGA
LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION/ PF ACTING PRESIDENT
MAFINGA MP
I hope this cacophonous PF won’t embarrass our country further by exporting hooliganism to South Africa through this funeral. It is in PF’s DNA to fight even when no one is fighting them.