CHABINGA PREDICTS UPND VICTORY IN 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS.





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Patriotic Front (PF) faction leader, Robert Chabinga, has projected a potential United Party for National Development (UPND) victory in the 2026 general elections, citing the recent Lumezi parliamentary by-election as a strong indicator of growing public confidence in the ruling party.





In a statement on his official Facebook page, Mr Chabinga congratulated the UPND on what he described as a resounding victory, expressing optimism that the political momentum observed in Lumezi would extend into the upcoming national polls.





He emphasized that the election of Lufeyo Ngoma as Lumezi Member of Parliament illustrates the public’s deepening recognition of the UPND as a unifying national force.





Mr Chabinga, who is also Mafinga Member of Parliament, further noted that the by-election outcome reflects a broader shift among Zambians toward embracing the UPND’s vision of development, stability, and inclusive governance.

