CHABINGA Urges PF to Respect Funeral Plans



Leader of the Opposition in Parliament ROBERT CHABINGA has called on Patriotic Front members to respect and support the official State funeral arrangements of Sixth President EDGAR LUNGU announced by Government.





Mr. CHABINGA says there is need for unity, restraint, and dignity during and after the seven day national mourning period declared by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.





He says now that Belvedere Lodge is the officially designated as the venue for funeral gathering, all other arrangements outside this directive should be regarded as acts of non-compliance.





Speaking to ZNBC News in a walk in interview, Mr. CHABINGA condemned attempts by some PF members to use the former President’s passing for political gain.



He said it is disheartening that some members have chosen to use the death of President LUNGU as a bargaining tool to advance political motives.





Mr. CHABINGA has warned against repeating past mistakes that hindered opportunities for national dialogue and engagement.





He has urged party members to avoid divisive and inflammatory statements.



Mr. CHABINGA has also appealed to the former first family to safeguard the dignity of the funeral proceedings by resisting attempts by politicians to hijack funeral arrangements for political mileage.



