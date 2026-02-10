Chabinga warns against politicisation of council of elders

Opposition Leader in Parliament Robert Chabinga has accused the Council of Elders for Ethical Leadership, Democracy and Development (CEELDD) of engaging in partisan politics, warning that its actions could undermine Zambia’s democratic syste

In a statement, Chabinga questioned the council’s decision to convene a meeting of selected opposition political parties, saying such conduct compromises the body’s neutrality.

“A body of elders is supposed to stand above political interests. Once it begins to selectively engage political players, its credibility inevitably comes into question,” Chabinga said.

CEELDD, which emerged earlier this year to advocate for governance reforms and opposition unity, includes prominent national figures such as Prince Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika and former vice-president Inonge Wina.

Chabinga also criticised reports suggesting the council intends to endorse a single opposition figure as a common presidential candidate, describing the move as undemocratic.

“No individual or group has the authority to decide leadership on behalf of the entire opposition. Democracy thrives on choice, not imposed consensus,” he said.

He warned that non-elected groups acting beyond their mandate risk creating divisions and political tension.

“When organisations step outside their neutral role, they create divisions rather than unity. That path only weakens national cohesion,” he said.

Chabinga said the country currently enjoys an open political environment and cautioned against actions that could reverse democratic gains.

“Zambia’s democracy is maturing and must be protected from manipulation disguised as national interest,” he said.

He reaffirmed the opposition’s commitment to constitutionalism and peaceful political competition and urged civic bodies to act in the national interest.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba, February 10, 2026