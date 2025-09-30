WHERE IS GARY NKOMBO? THE CHAIRMAN OF ELECTIONS COMMITTEE IS SILENT AMID UPND’S CANDIDATE ADOPTION TURMOIL





As they say, there is nothing new under the sun. The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND)is trying very hard to out a lid on the dogfights brewing as many of its members jostle to be among those to be adopted to stand for parliamentary seats in 2026.





The UPND finds itself grappling with a familiar spectre that has afflicted parties in government before it: confusion and infighting over candidate adoptions. From district-level skirmishes to high-stakes parliamentary by-elections, the party’s selection processes will once again devolve into accusations of favouritism, corruption, and procedural lapses.



Yet, in the midst of this brewing storm, one key figure remains conspicuously absent from the fray—the party’s National Chairman for Elections, Gary Nkombo. Where is he? Why isn’t the man who was at the centre of the adoption process in 2021 saying nothing about what could test the party’s unity at a crucial time?





The UPND’s candidate adoption woes are nothing new. Flash back to 2021, when the party was in the opposition trenches, preparing for what would become a seismic victory against the Patriotic Front (PF), Districts like Ndola on the Copperbelt erupted in protests as supporters shut down secretariat offices, decrying manipulated selections and corruption among officials. Eight councilors in Ndola threatened to bolt if their preferred candidates were not endorsed, pinning the blame on senior party leaders.





In Kalulushi, the absurdity peaked when two aspirants, Chikabala Kaleta and Ngosa Daka showed up to file nominations, each clutching an “official” adoption certificate. One certificate was even torn up by police in the ensuing melee, forcing a frantic memo from Lusaka to clarify Kaleta’s status.





Monze told a similar tale of rebellion, with residents protesting the potential re-adoption of long-serving MP Jack Mwiimbu, whom they viewed as an unpopular holdover propped up by party president Hakainde Hichilema’s inner circle—including Nkombo.





Aspirants alleged the adoption process was a sham, marred by backroom deals. “The primaries are just an academic exercise,” one aggrieved candidate lamented at the time, pointing fingers at Hichilema’s confidants like Nkombo and Silvia Masebo.





What saved the UPND then was the unity of purpose and the zeal to remove the Patriotic Front (PF) and people were asked to let go of their ambition so that they can focus on the bigger picture of wining the general elections.





UPND is now in power everyone wants a piece of the cake for the “sacrifices they have made to put the party into government. And now, with 2026 looming, UPND can not repeat the 2021 playbook of using unity of purpose as an excuse for not adopting some candidates. Many members have seen how those who came in with nothing are now driving luxurious motorbikes and living lavish lifestyles.





The young guns have smelt blood and many are already campaigning through community engagements of various kinds.



In Muchinga, latest news is that the UPND has adopted independent MP Emmanuel Banda for 2026 polls. This adoption seems to have proceeded at break-neck speed, and it not clear why the announcement has come so early. Why have other UPND members not been allowed to throw their hats in the ring for consideration? Without any known process, convention or electoral procedure, Emmanuel Banda’s blessed selection to be the UPND parliamentary candidate seems strange.





Nkombo, the executor of the 2021 candidates’ list is still in his portfolio until the party holds its elective convention. Therefore, he can still belo guide. Or is his rustication from the centre of UPND power already sealed?





Chairman of Elections, speak up. Clarify matters.



There is already conflicting positions within the UPND. President Hakainde Hichikema publicly signaled that MPs who have served multiple terms in their search should consider voluntarily giving way, as Ackson Sejani had once done in Mapatizya constituency. It is not surprising therefore that the list of new aspiring candidates for seats already held by UPND members, is growing. Some of those in the group of “Old Guard” have been named. Nkombo himself, Jack Mwiimbu, Elijah Muchima, etc.





Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda picked up the President’s refrain, but her statement was quickly repudiated by Secretary General Batuke Imenda. Even at the secretariat, it seems, there is disagreement on the issue.





But no matter how hard the UPND leadership tries to pretend, adoption of candidates will test its structures. They might find that, having been in government, and now now with its grip on power looking increasingly tenuous, many of its members will not be ready to subordinate their personal political ambitions to party loyalty and unity.





Now they also want to get in and eat, before it is too late.



John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Get in touch with us on WhatsApp +263786654620

#zambianwhistleblower #zwb

©️ Zambian Whistleblower