Chaka Khan’s daughter tells Diddy she’s ‘dancing’ over his ‘demise’ because he ‘publicly disrespected’ her mom

Chaka Khan’s daughter, Indira Khan, is the latest public figure to touch on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ current predicaments after he faced further scrutiny over a recently shared 2016 video that showed him appearing to assault his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. That incident is said to have happened at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Combs on Sunday posted a video on Instagram where he apologized for his actions after CNN circulated the 2016 footage. But Indira on Tuesday addressed the embattled music executive in the video’s comment section, letting him know that she did not sympathize with him because he once “disrespected” her superstar mother during an encounter.

“I’m glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic,” Indira, 50, commented, per ET. [W]hen my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother[.] [T]hese may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great mom.”

Indira also added several smiling and dancing emojis to her post and tagged her mother. Prior to the release of the video, Combs had initially denied allegations of rape and abuse from Ventura. Combs and Ventura started dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for over 10 years. The American music mogul signed Cassie to his label in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37.

Ventura, 37, initially filed a lawsuit in New York federal court alleging that Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” after she met him.

The lawsuit further alleged that Combs was “prone to uncontrollable rage” and physically abused her during their relationship including punching, beating, kicking and stomping on her. It alleged that Combs urged Ventura to use drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed. The lawsuit was later dismissed after both parties reached an undisclosed settlement.

Combs’ legal woes further mounted following the circulation of the video as model Crystal McKinney became the latest person to file a sexual assault lawsuit against the 54-year-old. That’s a total of six sexual assault lawsuits that have been brought against the rapper and music executive.