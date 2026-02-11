CHAKULYA SLAMS UPND SELF-PRAISE, SAYS ZAMBIANS MUST JUDGE GOVERNMENT PERFORMANCE





ASPIRING Luanshya mayoral candidate Mulenga Chakulya has criticised the ruling United Party for National Development’s level of self-praise as unacceptable, insisting that Zambians themselves must judge government performance.





Mr. Chakulya was responding to remarks by Government Chief Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa during a HotFM interview on February 10th, 2026, in which he stated the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema are poised to win the August 13th general elections because they have performed according to Zambian people’s expectations.





However, Mr. Chakulya argues this assertion does not reflect the lived reality of many ordinary citizens. While he acknowledges it’s normal for governing parties to express confidence ahead of elections, he maintains that self-praise does not automatically translate into public satisfaction.





He points out that many Zambians continue grappling with high cost of living, economic pressures, and unmet expectations. Mr. Chakulya cites the increase in mealie meal prices from the promised K50 to around K350 per 25-kilogram bag as clear evidence the New Dawn Administration has failed to fulfill key campaign promises.





He maintains only the Zambian people can ultimately determine whether the government has delivered on its commitments.



By Constance Shilengwe

RFM